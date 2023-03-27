Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov, US Assistant Secretary of State for Europe & Eurasia Karen Donfried discuss Baku-Yerevan peace process

27 March 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Karen Donfried have held a telephone conversation, Azernews reports.

The parties discussed the current issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the current situation in the region, as well as the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the press service of the Foreign Ministry reports.

