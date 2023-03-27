Kremlin denies preparation of Russian president for visit to Türkiye

27 March 2023 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

Spokesperson for the Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitri Peskov has denied news about the allegedly upcoming visit of Putin to Türkiye.

"No," the Kremlin spokesperson replied to the question whether such a visit was being prepared.

Information about the Russian president’s planned visit appeared earlier in the Turkish media.

The Russian president regularly communicates by phone with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Only since the beginning of this year there have been six conversations between the leaders, and the last of them took place on March 25.

The leaders of the two countries met in person last October in Astana. Putin last paid a working visit to Türkiye in early 2020 to attend the launch ceremony of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.

