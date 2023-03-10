China successfully launches Tianhui-6 twin satellites

10 March 2023 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

China successfully launched the Tianhui-6 twin satellites at 6:41 a.m. on Friday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China's Shanxi Province.

The twin satellites, Tianhui-6 A and Tianhui-6 B, on board a Long March-4C carrier rocket, have entered the planned orbit.

The satellites will be used for geographic mapping, land resource survey, scientific experiments and other missions.

It was the 465th mission for the Long March series of carrier rockets.

