10 March 2023 09:18 (UTC+04:00)

Inauguration of President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel will take place on Thursday in the Prazsky Hrad, the residence of Czech presidents.

The politician and the ex-general of the Czech armed forces was elected with 58.32% of votes cast for him during the second round of elections took place in the Czech Republic one and a half month ago.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz