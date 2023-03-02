IAEA General Director: We record disturbing changes in Iran’s nuclear activities

2 March 2023 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

It’s important for us to maintain contacts and dialogue with Iran at the highest level, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi told reporters at the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 in Baku, Azernews reports.

"We’re recording alarming changes in the nuclear activities of Iran at certain points. The IAEA should have direct access to such points in order to study the situation on the ground and dispel doubts that have been spreading recently. The matter was also emphasized during our meeting with Iranian colleagues," he added.

Baku is hosting the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz