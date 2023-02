13 February 2023 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

The number of people killed in a household gas explosion in the Russian city of Novosibirsk has risen to 14, regional Governor Andrey Travnikov said.

Earlier reports said that the blast had killed 13 people and left another nine injured.

"Fourteen people were killed," Travnikov said at a regional government meeting.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz