Uzbekistan's position in World Passport Index revealed

Uzbekistan took 85th place in the world passport index as of January 10, 2023, Trend reports, citing the quarterly report from Henley & Partners citizenship planning firm.

According to the ranking, Uzbek citizens can travel to 59 countries without having to apply for a visa.

Last year, the country was positioned 88th in the ranking of world passports.

Meanwhile, Japanese citizens have visa-free access to 193 destinations worldwide, which means they are able to travel visa-free to 166 more destinations than Afghan nationals, who sit at the bottom of the global passport index.

London-based Henley & Partners is the global leader in residence and citizenship by investment.

