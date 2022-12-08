Turkiye's Abdulhamid Han starts drilling mission in Mediterranean Sea

8 December 2022 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

A vessel among the top 7th generation ships in the world, with a maximum drilling depth of 40,026 feet, has started its mission in the Mediterranean Sea.

Turkiye's seventh-generation drill ship, Abdulhamid Han, has begun drilling in the Tasucu-1 well in the Mediterranean Sea, the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) announced in a Twitter post on Monday.

"We continue to work toward the goal of independent energy and a strong Turkiye," TPAO stated.

The fourth drill ship in Turkiye's fleet, which also includes Fatih, Kanuni, and Yavuz, has a crew of 200 people.

The vessel is one of five seventh-generation ships in the world, with a maximum drilling depth of 12,200 meters (40,026 feet).

The 68,000-gross-ton ship is 238 meters long (780 feet), has a width of 42 meters (137 feet), and has a tower height of 104 meters (341 feet).

The Abdulhamid Han drilling ship, which was sent off at a ceremony, held with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, completed its work at the Yorukler-1 field in the Mediterranean. Returning to Mersin after the activities at the first duty station, the 238-meter-long and 42-meter-wide ship anchored off the coast of Tasucu Port in Silifke District. The ship will dock at the port for logistics and supply operations.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz