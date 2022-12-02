Turkiye & Tunisia to boost cultural cooperation in 2023

2 December 2022 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Turkiye and Tunisia agreed on the implementation of joint investments in many cultural fields. In a statement, it was stated that exemplary projects will be implemented through two historical figures such as Carthaginian Commander Hanibal and Tunisian Hayreddin Pasha in 2023.

In the statement made by the Turkish embassy in Tunisia, it was stated that Ambassador Caglar Fahri Cakiralp had a very constructive and productive meeting with Minister of Cultural Affairs of Tunisia Hayet Guettat Guermazi.

The Tunisian authorities noted in their statement that during the meeting, they had agreed upon a package of proposals to strengthen collaboration in music, film, and many other cultural productions as well as to put joint investments into action.

It was stated that in 2023, exemplary projects will be implemented through two historical figures such as Carthaginian Commander Hanibal and Tunisian Hayreddin Pasha.

---

