15 November 2022 08:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived at the G20 Summit in Indonesia, the Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement late Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Sunak is expected to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the summit, the statement said.

