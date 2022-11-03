Togg makes a difference: Households can be managed from the vehicle

3 November 2022 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Suayip Alabay, Ali Kursat Buykada

Togg, an automobile made in Turkiye, outperforms its rivals in terms of technology. With an internet connection, Togg, which offers a variety of capabilities including multi-point video systems and autonomous driving, will be able to automatically download updates from the manufacturer. Security measures will automatically be engaged by keeping an eye on the front console when the driver is being followed.

The indigenous and national electric automobile Togg, which began mass production at the Gemlik facility last weekend, will outperform its competitors in terms of technological characteristics. Togg, Turkiye's national automobile, will be available with a variety of package choices. The highest version of the domestic automobile, which will have all of the equipment seen in similar car manufacturers, will include several technologies ranging from multi-point camera systems to autonomous driving. The following are the characteristics of the national vehicle.

The vehicle's electric motors provide all of the power to the wheels at rest, eliminating the need to increase speed. The 400-horsepower car, which will be supplied with top-of-the-line gear, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds. The 200-horsepower sub-equipment vehicle will also be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 in 7.6 seconds.

The high-capacity battery for Togg, which will be offered with two different battery choices, has a 500 km range. On the other hand, the low-capacity battery will have a range of more than 300 miles.

It is estimated that Togg's charge will increase from 20% to 80% in 25 minutes when charged with a 180-kilowatt Trugo. It might take up to 4 hours to charge at an AC outlet.

Due to safety procedures and reduced energy consumption, the vehicle's top speed will be 195 km/h.

The inside of the car has a total of 4 displays. The display panel in front of the driver is the first of these screens. The battery state, vehicle status, speed, energy consumption table, sign reading system, adaptive cruise control functions, and indicators are all included on this display panel. The single non-touch screen and the controls on the steering wheel will be used to operate the screen in front of the driver.

The information and entertainment screen that the driver and passenger can use together is the one in the center. This screen allows access to the vehicle's settings, media, navigation, and numerous amenities. The screen on the passenger side likewise takes advantage of these characteristics. Additionally, the remote control that is situated between the driver and passenger controls these screens.

The screen below the three displays side-by-side can be utilized for features like radio media, but its primary purpose is to house the temperature control settings. From the screen that controls the in-car air conditioning systems, data like seat heating, cooling, and driving information are controlled in accordance with the choices and equipment of the vehicle.

The front console will be monitored as the driver is being followed, and the required security precautions will be immediately executed. Safer travel will be achievable because of the system's third-level autonomous support, which will significantly lower the danger of accidents.

A historical memory was also generated by the photo taken when TOBB President Rifat Hisarciklioglu presented President Tayyip Erdogan with the first Togg's key during the event. It is anticipated that the Anatolian color Togg, which President Erdogan used to remove it from the tape, would soon be on display at the Presidential Complex.

Togg will be a sophisticated, centralized controlled system that can communicate with electronic devices. This manager, referred to as the main processor, enables the tool's orders to control settings like the home and office.

With an internet connection, the car may automatically get updates from the manufacturer, and in the event of a fault, remote intervention is possible. Togg will receive immediate information on the advances used in the cars.

The car is equipped with cameras all over it. Both autonomous driving and 360-degree vision will be possible with these cameras. Both in front of and behind the mirrors are where these cameras are situated.

Very intriguing mirrors with cameras will be available as a choice. The car will have regular mirrors, but it will also be available with mirrors that incorporate cameras.

Although most cars have beautiful and straightforward interiors, a unique gear selector is appreciated. On the gear, selectors are accents made of piano black, chrome, and leather. The phone will be stored in a container right below the gear selector, which also has a spot where it can receive wireless charging.

Among the characteristics of the car are a smart system and a camera that watches the driver on the upper portion of the cabin. By monitoring the driver's heart rate, health information, and if they are sleeping, this sophisticated technology alerts the driver and passengers in case of an emergency.

Among the features is an S.O.S. emergency call system mounted on the ceiling for use in crises and accidents. By pressing this button, the car's electronic systems will immediately send the required units the position of the vehicle and details of the accident, and teams will be sent out as quickly as feasible.

There is no shaft tunnel since the car has no gearbox. Despite being a C-segment SUV, the car offers a considerable interior volume compared to its gasoline, diesel, and even electric rivals. This is because the car's proportions and chassis system were constructed around its electric infrastructure.

The holographic assistant's structure, which converts the windshield into a totally transparent computer, can move with voice instructions and will bring the digital world into the car.

With an internet connection, the holographic assistant, which can instantly access many features such as traffic, video, newspaper, bill payment, and personal pages, will not only be able to relieve the driver's addiction to the screens on the front console but will also be able to show the driver around the vehicle so that there is no blind spot.

