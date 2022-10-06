Turkiye to launch electric carmaker by late October

6 October 2022 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Turkiye is going to launch an electric automobile (TOGG) factory in Gemlik by late October, Yeni Shafak reports, citing Rifat Hisarciklioglu, President of the Turkish Chambers and Commodity Exchanges Union (TOBB).

The TOBB President made remarks about the domestic electric vehicle TOGG at the 47th MODEF EXPO 2022 International furniture fair organized in Inegol on October 3.

"On October 29, we will jointly inaugurate the plant in Gemlik with the involvement of our president. Best wishes to our country. Charging stations have started to be installed across the country and there will be no problem in this regard. The cars can be charged at home, as well as on the road,” Hisarciklioglu stressed.

TOGG, which set out with the goal of developing a worldwide brand with 100 percent domestic intellectual and industrial property and forming the foundation of the Turkish mobility ecosystem, will be ready for mass production in the fourth quarter of 2022. The electric SUV in the C segment will be brought to the market by the end of the first quarter of 2023, following the completion of international technical certification testing.

Then, in the C segment, sedan and hatchback models will go into production. With the addition of the B-SUV and C-MPV to the family in the next years, the product range will be completed with five models. The company plans to build one million automobiles in five distinct types by 2030.

The sedan version of TOGG was showcased at Zorlu Mall in Istanbul following its introduction at the Consumer Electronics Show CES 2022 in the United States in January.

Long queues formed in front of the showcased car, which was well-liked by visitors. The design of the car stunned many who pictured it. People, who had the opportunity to examine the car, expressed pleasure about the homegrown car, voicing wishes to see it on the roads as soon as possible.

People were captivated by the domestic automobile. Those, who took pictures and extensively examined TOGG, emphasized that the automobile is fascinating and is of a fantastic design. Visitors commended the car's attractive appearance as well as its technical features, stating that the luxuries in the vehicle are not even available in many well-known brands.

Turkiye's Automobile Joint Venture Group Inc. (TOGG) is an automotive company founded as a joint venture in 2018. Anadolu Group, BMC Turkiye, Kok Group, Turkcell, and Zorlu Holding are major stakeholders under the umbrella institution TOBB. In the joint venture, TOBB has a 5-percent share and other companies own 19 percent shares for each.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz