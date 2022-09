28 September 2022 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The sanitary and epidemiological control committee updated the country’s official coronavirus vaccination rates, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

As of September 27, some 10,834,341 people were given the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine in Kazakhstan, while 10,590,214 receive both, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee’s Telegram Channel reads.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz