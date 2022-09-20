Türkiye, US can solve bilateral problems, develop cooperation: Erdogan

20 September 2022 21:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he hopes Türkiye and the United States will be able to resolve bilateral problems and develop cooperation based on common interests, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“There is no problem between Türkiye and the U.S. that they, as two strategic partners and 70-year-long allies, cannot resolve. Although we have some differences of opinion over the issues concerning our national security, we share similar attitudes in many regional and global matters,” Erdogan said on Sept. 18 at a dinner event organized by the Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC).

Stating that Türkiye is one of the countries most affected by terrorism and at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, Erdogan said they would continue to resolutely fight against all terrorist organizations, including PKK-YPG, ISIL and FETO, without making any distinction.

“We will definitely remove the bloody and dark shadow of terrorism from our region,” he said.

The president said Türkiye expected the U.S. to act in cooperation in its fight against the PKK-YPG and FETO in a manner befitting the spirit of the alliance.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz