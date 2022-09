15 September 2022 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A fight broke out in a crowd of protesters against Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, it was broken up, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

Some of the protesters are reportedly talking about the need to break into the parliament building, but so far no one has taken action.

