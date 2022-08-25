Türkiye’s Kalyon Holding to channel $2B investment in renewables push

25 August 2022 21:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Kalyon Holding is looking to expand its investments in the renewable energy sector in the coming period, part of one of Türkiye’s top conglomerates’ bid to increase its engagement in clean energy, its chairperson said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Engaged in the construction, energy and aviation industries, Kalyon Holding will use the capital from a recent sale of a stake in its energy affiliate to an Abu Dhabi conglomerate to expand its solar panel manufacturing capacity and focus more on solar and wind energy, Chairperson Cemal Kalyoncu said.

The company announced on Aug. 11 that it agreed to sell a 50% stake in Kalyon Energy to International Holding Co (IHC) for 1.8 billion dirhams ($490 million). The transaction includes solar power projects in Türkiye’s Karapinar and Gaziantep regions and a wind power project in Ankara.

Addressing a press meeting, Kalyoncu said the holding that has large solar and wind energy concessions would be investing around $2 billion in renewable energy over the next five years.

The resources from the stake sale will be used in financing the expansion of Kalyon Holding’s fully integrated solar panel manufacturing plant in the capital Ankara, which Kalyoncu said was not part of the deal with IHC.

Kalyon PV’s yearly 1,000 megawatts (MW) production capacity will be lifted to more than 2,000 MW through a $150 million to $200 million investment that will also expand its employment to 3,000, he said.

Kalyoncu emphasized that the group’s priorities would be centered more on renewables in the coming period, also stressing that the Kalyon Energy agreement and the new partnership would bring more convenient and cheaper financing opportunities.

Half of the resources from the deal with IHC are expected to arrive by mid-September and the rest by the end of the year, he said.

“When we first started working for the fully integrated solar panel factory, the efficiency rate was 18%-18.5%. It has now risen to 23%. As the capacity increases, the technology changes, so we also increase the efficiency,” he said.

“The panel is currently receiving a lot of attention from all over the world. We have already sold the next seven-eight months of production of the existing factory.”

The plant is currently meeting the needs of the 1,350 MW solar power plant being built in the central province of Konya. The Kalyon Karapinar Solar Power Plant will be the biggest solar power plant in Europe built on a single site and one of the five biggest in the world.

The total investment to be made in the massive project is estimated to be around $1 billion. It will be capable of meeting the annual electricity needs of 2 million people once it is completed in 2023.

Türkiye obtains the vast majority of its energy from imports and in order to boost its renewable energy production, it began large-scale solar and wind power station tenders in 2017.