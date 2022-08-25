Iranian currency rates for August 25

25 August 2022 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have grown and 20 have decreased in price, compared to August 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,862 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 25 Iranian rial on August 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,566 49,749 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,467 43,595 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,961 3,958 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,338 4,324 1 Danish krone DKK 5,629 5,632 1 Indian rupee INR 527 527 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,457 136,505 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,136 19,342 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,679 30,797 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,353 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,099 109,094 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,382 32,437 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,996 26,143 1 South African rand ZAR 2,481 2,476 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,314 2,319 1 Russian ruble RUB 703 699 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,881 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,033 29,149 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,137 30,173 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,207 44,173 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,169 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,899 32,867 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,507 8,537 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,123 6,143 100 Thai baths THB 116,480 116,605 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,363 9,358 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,361 31,377 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,862 41,881 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,047 8,997 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,843 14,976 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,832 2,827 1 Afghan afghani AFN 476 474 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,668 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,943 74,940 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,135 4,106 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 277,530 rials, and the price of $1 is 278,446 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,130 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,005 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 290,000-293,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 289,000-292,000 rials.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz