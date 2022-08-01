Vucic expresses hope for detente in Kosovo on August 1

1 August 2022 22:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic hopes that detente in Kosovo and Metohija will take place on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I believe we <...> will have good news appeared any time soon. I hope de-escalation will be if not tonight than tomorrow and we will have time to get prepared for a talk and attempt to find a tradeoff solution and keep the peace," Vucic said on the air with the Pink TV Channel.

