Istanbul Airport ranks second among Top 10 international airports in 2022

Turkiye’s Istanbul Airport (IGA) has ranked second among the Top 10 international airports in 2022, Yeni Shafak newspaper reports.

According to a study conducted by New York-based, famous Travel and Leisure magazine, with a 94.06 score, Istanbul Airport ranked second on the list based on readers’ opinions in 2022, the report adds.

The airport ranked second after Singapore Changi Airport, leaving behind the world's leading airports such as Hamad International Airport (Qatar), Dubai International Airport, Incheon International Airport (South Korea), Hong Kong International Airport, Zurich Airport (Switzerland), Abu Dhabi International Airport (United Arab Emirates), Haneda International Airport (Japan), Copenhagen Airport (Denmark).

During the voting period, which lasted from October 25, 2021, to February 28, 2022, it was revealed that Istanbul Airport increased its scores compare to the previous year, by receiving 94.06 points from magazine readers.

“Istanbul Airport is like a destination in itself and you don't feel like traveling anywhere, while you are there,” one of the magazine readers said.

Airports are reviewed in the World's Top 10 International Airports category based on the opinions of Travel and Leisure magazine readers in terms of access, check-in, security, food and beverage areas, shopping, and design and the results are declared based on these criteria.

