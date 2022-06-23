EBRD to continue supporting Uzbekistan on way to low-carbon economy

23 June 2022 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will continue to support Uzbekistan on its way to a low-carbon economy, Director of Energy and Natural Resources for Russia, the Caucasus, and Central Asia at the EBRD Aida Sitdikova said at the Energy Forum in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent, Trend's journalist reported from the forum.

"We will continue to support Uzbekistan on the way to a low-carbon economy in order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050," Sitdikova said.

This way sets the framework that the Uzbek government uses to decarbonize energy sector and development of renewable energy sources (RES).

