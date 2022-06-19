Fighter jet crashes in Iran, no one killed

19 June 2022 23:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

An F-14 fighter jet crashed at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday local time in Isfahan Province, southern Iran, after the pilots safely ejected, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The fighter was on mission when it encountered a technical failure in its engine that led to the crash, a spokesman for the Iran’s Army in Isfahan Province told IRNA.

The pilot and copilot managed to eject but were transferred to hospital due to injuries, according to Colonel Rasoul Mo'tamedi.

No one was killed in the crash, he said.

