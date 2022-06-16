Türkiye 'safe country' for travel, Foreign Ministry says
By Trend
The Foreign Ministry of Türkiye dismissed Israel's calls urging its citizens to leave the country over fears of Iranian attacks, saying that Türkiye is a safe country, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
In an indirect response that did not mention Israel, the ministry noted "some countries" had issued travel warnings.
Türkiye "is a safe country and continues to fight against terrorism," the statement said.
"These travel warnings are considered to be related to different international developments and motives," it added.
---
