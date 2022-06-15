France's Macron urges French to give him a "solid majority" in elections

15 June 2022 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the French people on Tuesday to give his party a "solid majority" in the second round of the legislative elections on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"Nothing would be worse than to add French disorder to international disorder," Macron said before boarding a plane to go visit French troops in Romania later on Tuesday. Macron then goes to Moldova on Wednesday.

