Activity of some Iranian airports to be suspended

1 June 2022 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The activity of several Iranian airports will be suspended for 5 hours on June 4, due to the anniversary of the death of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini, Deputy Director of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company (IAC), Masoud Nikbakht said, Trend reports citing the company’s website.

The deputy director noted that the activity of Iran’s Imam Khomeini, Mehrabad, Payam, Azadi, Mehrshahr, Abyek, Ray and Sepehr airports will be suspended from 08:00 to 13:00 local time (GMT+03:30).

“All local and foreign airlines have been informed about the suspension of the mentioned airports,” Nikbakht noted.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz