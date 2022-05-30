Georgian PM visits Jordan

30 May 2022 21:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Jordanian authorities have officially handed over a plot of land near the Jordan River to Georgia to build the Georgian Cultural Center. The Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, together with Prince Ghazi, participated in the handing-over ceremony on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1TV.

“This is a dream day because Georgians are returning to the Holy Land after 300 years”, Irakli Garibashvili told reporters on Sunday.

MP also unveiled a memorial stone with the signatures of the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, Ilia II, and PM Garibashvili.

Georgian PM expressed his gratitude noting that Prince Ghaz’s contribution was crucial in reaching a final agreement and that Georgia greatly appreciated this.

4000 square meters of land has been allocated to Georgia at the holy land near the site of the baptism of Jesus Christ in Jordan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz