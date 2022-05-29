Carlo Ancelotti becomes record breaker by wins in Champions League among coaches

29 May 2022 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Carlo Ancelotti from Italy has become the record holder by the number of victories in the football Champions League among coaches, Trend reports citing TASS.

Real Madrid with Ancelotti outplayed Liverpool 1:0 in the Champions League final this night.

This is the fourth victory in the Champions League for Ancelotti as the coach. The Italian won the most prestigious club tournament in Europe with Milan in 2003 and 2007 and with Real Madrid in 2014 and 2022.

Ancelotti also became earlier the first coach in the history that won each of five strongest national championships in Europe.

