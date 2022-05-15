By Trend

President of Kyrgyzindustry JSC Zharasul Abduraimov met Director General of Brizbane Group of Companies (Pakistan) and Yiwu Bold Look Import & Export Co, Ltd (USA) Asif Muhammad Sulehri, Trend reports citing Kabar.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the possibility of implementing joint projects, Kyrgyzindustry JSC reported.

Zharasul Abduraimov told about strategic tasks of Kyrgyzindustry, idle industrial enterprises of the country, which the company intends to restore, and proposed to establish production of leather goods and sports equipment in the republic.

In turn, Asif Muhammad Sulehri expressed interest in importing leather from the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as noted the readiness for cooperation. If the supply of raw materials is established, the Pakistani side will consider the possibility of building factories in Kyrgyzstan for the production of balls, shoes, bags, jackets and other leather products.

The sides expressed hope for close cooperation and joint mutually beneficial cooperation.

Brizbane Group of Companies has been one of the most experienced and technical manufacturers and exporters of all kinds of quality martial arts goods and accessories for many years. It has its own production unit in the International Trade Center in Yiwu, China, as well as its own sales offices in the United States.

