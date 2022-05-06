By Trend

Georgia continues to support more than 28,000 Ukrainians affected by the war who are currently residing in Georgia, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvil, said at the conference, Trend reports via Georgian Government Administration.

During the International Donors’ Conference for Ukraine, the PM stated that Georgia has already donated $7 million to help Ukraine and will keep providing humanitarian aid for Ukrainians.

“More than 5,000 tons of humanitarian aid has been sent to Ukraine. Georgian government has provided accommodation, essential items, clothing, food, vital medical services, access to schools and kindergartens free of charge to the displaced people from Ukraine,” the Georgian PM said.

Garibashvili also underlined the unity of the international community in providing support to Ukraine and wished Ukrainian people “peace and prosperity”.

The International Donors’ Conference for Ukraine serves to mobilize substantial pledges to support the UN humanitarian response in Ukraine.

