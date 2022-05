By Trend

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the arrival of Eid Al-Fitr and expressed determination to develop relations with Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Sharif called for taking advantage of the opportunity to reinforce brotherly relations with Iran.

He also wished health and success for the Iranian president and dignity and welfare for the Iranian nation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz