Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have discussed defense cooperation and interaction on the path to Ukraine's European integration, Ukrainian leader wrote on Twitter, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"Continued dialogue with French President Emmanuel Macron. Discussed defense cooperation, interaction on Ukraine's path to EU membership. Grateful for French humanitarian aid and readiness to treat Ukrainian defenders <...>," Zelensky said.

