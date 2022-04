By Trend

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and her Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu discussed the latest developments in Moldova on Thursday, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge

During a telephone conversation, Zourabichvili expressed solidarity with Moldova, saying the “European path is what brings us together.”

For her part, Sandu thanks Zourabichvili for support, during “these difficult times for the entire region.”

---

