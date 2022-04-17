By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 10,263 over the past day to 18,074,717, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday. In relative terms, the number of cases increased by 0.06%, Trend reports citing TASS.

As many as 1,454 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 50.3% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 72 regions, while in 10 other regions the figure increased.

Recoveries rose by 16,496 over the past day, reaching 17,376,141. The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.1% of the total number of those infected. A day earlier some 19,006 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 233 over the past day to 373,500. A day earlier 240 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate went down to 2.07%, according to the crisis center.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz