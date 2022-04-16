By Trend

The Inter-Ministerial Coordination Group (IMCG) for a comprehensive management of India’s relations with neighbouring countries on Tuesday deliberated on a host of issues, including the construction of border infrastructure that would facilitate trade with neighbours like Nepal, opening rail connectivity with Bangladesh and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and Myanmar, Trend reports citing The Indian EXPRESS.

The first meeting at the secretary level of the IMCG, set up as a high-level mechanism towards mainstreaming India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, was convened by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

“The meeting deliberated upon and took important decisions on various aspects of India’s bilateral relationship with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the areas of trade and investment, connectivity, border infrastructure, immigration, development cooperation and border security,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Sources said issues considered at the IMCG meeting included special needs of countries such as Bhutan and Maldives in terms of supply of essential commodities and the fisheries issue with Sri Lanka.

Secretaries of ministries/Departments of Home, Commerce, Finance, Fisheries, representatives from Ministries/ Departments of Defence, Railways, Economic Affairs, Consumer Affairs, Agriculture & Farmer’ Welfare, Information & Broadcasting and from Cabinet Secretariat, National Security Council Secretariat as well as other relevant agencies along with heads of Border Guarding Forces participated in the meeting.

The IMCG is supported by Inter-Ministerial Joint Task Forces (JTF) convened by the joint secretaries concerned in the MEA.

