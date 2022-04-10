By Trend

Peace agreements must contain a mechanism of effective guarantees for Ukraine, and London is expected to play a key role in this process, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint briefing with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

“Peace agreements must contain a mechanism of effective guarantees for our country. We have talked about this in detail today. We expect that London will play a key role in this process. The achievement of peace in Ukraine will be our common future victory,” Zelensky stressed.

In his words, during negotiations with Johnson, they also discussed the main areas on which their efforts should be focused to achieve peace, determined the key objectives and coordinated further work.

“We are consolidating the maximum support for our state in strengthening the defense capability of our troops, assisting our citizens, both in Ukraine and abroad, and rebuilding our country,” the President of Ukraine added.

