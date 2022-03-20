By Trend

There are no grounds to thinks that the OPEC+ mechanism will be ruined, since no one is interested in that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We have taken notice that the Americans are contacting Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar on this topic both concerning oil and gas. And these countries, as well as Venezuela and Iran, say it definitely that when we consider issues linked with the emergence of new players on the oil market, we are all committed to the OPEC+ format, where quotas for each participant are discussed and agreed on the basis of consensus. And so far, I see no grounds to think that this mechanism will be wrecked. No one is interested in it," he said at the International track of the Leaders of Russia contest.

Lavrov stressed that Russia never betrays its colleagues and partners in politics. "Venezuela is our friend. Iran is a close state to us," he noted. "When the world’s leading country, the United States actually is, is tackling global, common problems of the planetary scale based on its own interests, which are determined by two-year electoral cycles, the most serious problems are sacrificed to these electoral cycles."

According to Lavrov, the United States’ actions are obviously geared to demonstrate that "the Democratic president and the administration are doing their job and feel well ahead of the November elections to Congress.".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz