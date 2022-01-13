By News Center

Turkey has decided to start the mass production of the Hurjet light combat aircraft, Yeni Shafak has reported.

A written statement was made after the Defence Industry Executive Committee meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the report added.

During the meeting held at the Presidential Complex, issues regarding the production of new domestic and national systems used by the Turkish Armed Forces and security units were discussed, and the first stage mass production decision was taken for Hurjet, whose first flight is planned next year.

In addition, the implementation of various projects in the areas such as air, land and sea platforms, communication and information systems has been decided. Moreover, the production of different equipment, ammunition and missiles, as well as modernization, logistics, cyber security, and artificial intelligence issues were discussed at the meeting.

The attention was drawn to the importance of research and development activities in the production of critical and advanced technologies. It was emphasized that the development of all kinds of technology purchased from abroad is an absolute necessity for fully independent defense industry and that the support for the sector will continue.

“Regardless of all obstacles, Turkey will continue to move forward with firm steps towards its goals with its determination in the design, development and production of domestic and national systems and technologies,” the statement underlined.

Earlier, Erdogan attended the National Technologies and New Investments Collective Opening and Promotion Ceremony at Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) Facilities in Kahramankazan. Taking a photo with TAI employees in the aircraft hangar, Erdogan signed a manufactured piece of Hurjet.

Erdogan inaugurated the center, which will be the heart of the National Combat Aircraft project.

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) started production and assembly activities for the Training and Light Attack Aircraft - Hurjet developed with national resources. The company, which plans to start the final assembly by the middle of 2022, will release Hurjet from the hangar at the end of the year.

