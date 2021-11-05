By Ayya Lmahamad

Former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar- Kitarovic has said that climate change led to an increase in the number of refugees and migrants around the world.

She made the remarks during the panel discussions within the VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19" on November 5.

The ex-president stressed that it is necessary to prevent crimes against humanity, incitement to conflicts and to investigate their causes.

"Migrants should contribute to the country where they live and become its useful citizens. It is necessary to make them feel a part of the society to which they have emigrated," she noted.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the next Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off in Baku on November 4.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The forum will last until November 6.

