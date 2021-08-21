By Trend

The international rating agency “Fitch Ratings” assigned the following ratings to Turkmenistan: short-term rating on the level “B” and the long-term rating on the level “B+ stable” which proves the stable development of the national economy of Turkmenistan.

The assignment to Turkmenistan of the following ratings will contribute to further intensification of external economic activity of the country and the expansion of its trade-economic ties with the other states.

