By Vugar Khalilov

Some 154 delegations from 79 countries are attending the 15th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) being held in Turkey between August 17 and 20. Each delegation has 500 members.

A total of 1,236 companies (536 domestic and 700 foreign) from 53 countries are exhibiting their products and services at the fair being held in Turkey.

During the 4-day exhibition, a number of products such as armored combat vehicles, unmanned land and air vehicles, rockets, guided missiles, infantry weapons, military simulators, explosive material disposal equipment are on display.

A number of new products of the Turkish defence industry are also being exhibited at the fair.

While visiting the TUMOSAN stand at the fair, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was introduced with the PUSAT Hybrid tactical wheeled armored vehicle developed by the Turkish TUMOSAN company.

At IDEF21, the Turkish Meteksan Company introduced its “Nazar” system, which neutralizes the adversary missiles with laser technology.

Other products of the Turkish defence industry - the National Combat Aircraft and HURJET Simulator that have been developed by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) are being displayed at the fair for the first time. The National Combat Aircraft is expected to be put into operation on March 18, 2023.

Organized by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation with the support of the President’s office at the TUYAP Fair and Congress Center, the fair ranks third among 32 defense industry fairs worldwide in terms of the number of exhibitors.

A total of 30 procurement authorities will hold meetings with delegations and participating companies at IDEF 2021. Eighty-nine officials, including 31 ministers, 11 chiefs of staff and 33 ground forces commanders, are expected to attend IDEF 2021 throughout the event.

---

