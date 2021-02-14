By Trend

Israel's Ministry of Finance on Saturday announced a new program to support disabled people during the coronavirus crisis, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total amount of the program stands at half a billion new shekels (about 154 million U.S. dollars), the ministry said.

The special grants in the program will be paid in two installments, in March and June, for the first two quarters of the year.

Israel's Minister of Finance, Israel Katz, said that "the disabled public is at top priority, I have a deep commitment to it. I will continue to work to ensure that all commitments to the disabled are carried out".

The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Itzik Shmuli, said, "This is an important step in such a difficult economic period, as part of a policy that does not leave the weak behind."

