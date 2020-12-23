By Trend

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has brought charges against the Mayor of the Armenian Goris city Arush Arushanyan for organizing the riots, the press service of the committee stated, Trend reports with reference to the Russian media.

In relation to the head of the community of Goris city Arush Arushanyan, who earlier called for blocking the passage of the Armenian Prime Minister to the Syunik region, several criminal cases were initiated, which the Investigative Committee united into one proceeding. Investigators filed a motion to arrest the mayor.

He is charged under several articles of the Armenian Criminal Code.: "Abuse of official powers", "Complicity in illegal entrepreneurship", "Violation of the rules for the protection and use of mineral resources", "Arbitrariness", "Intentional infliction of moderate harm to health" and "Organization of mass riots".

The Investigative Committee message highlighted the revealed violations that were committed in 2019–2020, including illegal operations with land, illegal mining, causing serious harm to health. At the end of the list of violations of the law that he is charged with, there are calls for "riots"

