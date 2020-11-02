By Trend

The death toll of the earthquake that happened in Turkey’s Izmir increased to 79, Trend reports citing TASS.

"A total of 79 our citizens have died; 743 people out of 962 injured have been released, 219 people remain in hospitals," the Turkish emergency Directorate said.

04:05 (GMT+4) The death toll in the earthquake in the Turkish city of Izmir increased to 76, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

02:26 (GMT+4) The death toll in the earthquake in the Turkish city of Izmir increased to 73, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

22:12 (GMT+4) The death toll in the earthquake in the Turkish city of Izmir increased to 69, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Currently 220 people are being treated in hospitals.

21:06 (GMT+4) The death toll in the earthquake in the Turkish city of Izmir increased to 64, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

20:11 (GMT+4) A strong earthquake occurred in the Turkish city of Izmir, on October 30, tremors of 6.6 magnitude were felt in the city and in the surrounding regions, Trend reports citing Disaster Management Agency Authority (AFAD).

The death toll from the earthquake has risen to 62 people.

Currently 218 people are being treated in hospitals.