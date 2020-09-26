By Trend

Scientists from Uzbekistan are working to create the country's own vaccine against coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health in Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, scientists are working in collaboration with the country's pharmaceutical companies.

The development of local vaccine will help the country not to depend on imports.The ministry further said the domestically made vaccine may be exported to other countries.

Earlier, Chief Sanitary Inspector in Uzbekistan Nurmat Otabekov said that the country is not working on creation of a vaccine. He emphasized that Uzbekistan will be purchasing vaccines according to WHO recommendations.

Meanwhile, head of the laboratory of the Agency for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare, Ibragim Mamatkulov, at a briefing at the Agency of Information and Mass Communications under the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan denied the widespread report in the Russian media that Russia would supply 35 million doses of 'Sputnik V' vaccine to Uzbekistan.

According to him, there were also proposals from Chinese companies to jointly conduct the third phase of clinical trials of vaccines in Uzbekistan. In particular, the Ministry of Innovative Development signed agreements with the authorized representative of the Chinese company Sinopharm - Yilin International Commerce LLC, as well as with Zhifei Longcom.

