Turkey recorded 1,012 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The total COVID-19 recoveries in Turkey hit 194,515 with 1,298 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, while the death toll reached 5,393.

Koca noted that the total number of patients in intensive care was 1,209, as he urged everyone to pay closer attention to taking precautions.

Health care professionals conducted over 45,232 tests for the disease since Saturday, raising the total count to over 3.9 million.

"The cities with the highest number of intubated patients are Istanbul, Şanlıurfa, Ankara, Gaziantep and Konya. Let's follow the rules to get the results we expect," Koca said on Twitter.

