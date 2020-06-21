By Trend

Georgia exported locally produced goods worth $1.23 billion from January through May 2020, which is 16.2 percent lower year-on-year, Trend reports referring to the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The share of domestic exports (export of locally produced goods and services, including those of foreign origin that have been substantially changed through local processing) in total exports constituted 72.3 percent.

In the reporting period, the share of the top 10 trading partners by domestic exports in the total domestic exports of Georgia amounted to 80.1 percent. The top partners include China ($162.9 million), Russia ($141.9 million), Bulgaria ($136.6 million).

In January-May 2020, copper ores and concentrates reclaimed the first place in the list of top export items, equaling $258.1 million, or 28.9 percent of total exports.

The exports of ferro-alloys totaled $108.8 million and their share in the total exports amounted to 12.2 percent. The wine of fresh grapes exports occupied the third place standing at $73 million and constituting 8.2 percent of the total exports.

---

