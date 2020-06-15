By Trend

Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will be valid from June 16, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The report said the US dollar price fell to 10,151 soum, euro fell to 11,424 soum, and Russian ruble fell to 145 soum.

According to the head of the Central Bank, the currency position (the ratio of the bank's claims and liabilities in foreign currency) in US dollars is set at 10 percent, and for all other foreign currencies - 15 percent.

The Central Bank's basic inflation forecast for the end of 2020 has been revised downward from 12-13.5 percent to 11-12.5 percent.

Moreover, Central Bank of Uzbekistan announced about stabilization of exchange rate on June 11, 2020.

The bank did not disclose forecasts or plans for the exchange rate, but noted that by the end of the first half of the year, it is expected to gradually exhaust the effects of the April exchange rate adjustment to external conditions and the pandemic on the price level.



