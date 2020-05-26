By Trend

Public transport service may be resumed in Georgia's Tbilisi in June, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Commenting on the rumors about suspension of public transport service until July 15, the city mayor said this is false information.

"During the meeting of the coordination council held on May 25, I personally raised the issue of public transport, as there is a great demand among the population. We are waiting for instructions”, Kaladze said.

The mayor said he is well aware of the current epidemiological situation and the need for caution.

"But when the decision is made, the City Hall is absolutely ready to provide public transport service to the population”, Kaladze said.

Meanwhile, Tbilisi metro that serves 350, 000 passengers per day, has been closed since March 31.

Moreover, 564 buses, which served 400,000 passengers daily, also suspended operation on the same day.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz