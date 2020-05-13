By Akbar Mammadov

Armenian local media has recently revealed that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s grandfather collaborated with Nazis during the WW2.

On May 9, PM Pashinyan shared a photo of his grandfather, Nikol Pashinyan on Facebook noting that he fought for the homeland during the Great Patriotic War. "Nikol Pashinyan, 1913-1943. He served in the 554th Infantry Regiment of the 138th Infantry Division," the PM minister wrote.

Shortly after Pashinyan’s post, the Armenian media published material about Nikol Pahinyan (grandfather), revealing that he fought in the ranks of Nazis against the Soviet Union.

The material in question was late Pashinyan’s German registration document.

It is shown in the document that Nikol Pashinyan (grandfather), born on December 23, 1913 in the Yenokavan village of the Armenian SSR, cooperated with Nazis and was killed. As the initial burial location, Zviakhel (Ukraine) is shown in the document.

“Collaborated with the enemy, died," the Armenian website wrote, with reference to Pashinyan.

"It is also supplemented by information that he is the only Nikol Pashinyan in the village", the report reads.

Armenian PM's link to Nazi collaborator is not surprising given this country's track record to glorify Nazism and fascism.

Armenia’s current authorities have refused to demolish Armenian Nazi collaborator Garegin Nzhdeh’s monument erected in Yerevan in 2016. Nzhdeh collaborated with the Third Reich and was involved in Holocaust, based on documented evidence.

Garegin Nzhdeh was also former general of the Dashnak army that was responsible for massacring hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis and Jews in Azerbaijan back in 1918.

In 2016, the former Armenian authorities unveiled a monument to Garegin Nzhdeh as the “hero of the national liberation movement” in the center of Yerevan, opposite one of the government buildings. In addition, a street and a metro station are named in honor of Nzhdeh in Armenian capital. Armenians also have built memorial and tombstones to honor their most famous Nazi activist Garegin Nzhdeh.

