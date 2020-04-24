By Trend

Turkey remembers its diplomats killed by Armenian terrorists, Press Secretary of the Turkish President Ibrahim Kalin stated, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

From 1973 to 1984, the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA) terrorist group carried out terrorist attacks against Turkish diplomats, Kalin said.

Those who are hostile to Turkey because of their insignificant political ambitions cannot hide their actions in front of world society, said the press secretary.

He noted that Turkey has repeatedly called on Armenia to open historical archives to investigate the events of 1915, but its authorities strongly reject Turkey's proposals.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby declare that the predecessor of Turkey, the Ottoman Empire, committed the so-called "genocide" against Armenians living in Anatolia region in 1915.

