By Trend

As many as 117 people died from the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past day in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Jahanpur, more than 1,634 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Jahanpur added that the health condition of 3,918 people is serious and critical.

So far, more than 231,000 tests have been conducted for the diagnosis of coronavirus in Iran.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports by Iranian officials, over 66,200 people have been infected, 4,110 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 32,300 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread of COVID-19. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz